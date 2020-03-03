I like Anurag Kashyap’s movies, says Bangladeshi filmmaker Ashraful Alam

Bangladeshi filmmaker Ashraful Alam, best known for directing the ambitious Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo, was spotted at the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 (BIFFES 2020) on Tuesday (Mar 3) and this created a buzz among a section of the audience. Speaking exclusively to DH, he opens up about the state of cinema in Bangladesh and his love for Indian culture.

What is your talk of the state of cinema in Bangladesh?

There was a time we had 1,500 screens and we were among the top film producing countries. However, now only 120 theatres remain. We just could not develop the quality of our cinema. On the contrary, we have given into copycat culture and vulgarity has crept in and these (factors) have driven away the family audience. We have also not been able to make a (smooth) transition to digital.

What is the biggest ill effect of “copycat culture”?

Cinema depends on other art forms to make an impact. Copycat culture robs it of its uniqueness. If a remake is done, the rights needs to be acquired and a disclaimer has to be given.

Is the government doing enough to help cinema as an art form?

The government is trying to help and it has made some difference. Filmmakers get a grant of around 60 Lakh taka and this comes in handy. They are also planning to open complexes, which might improve the situation.

Are you familiar with Indian cinema?

I follow Indian cinema and really like the films made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. From the West Bengal industry, I admire the work of Ritwik Ghatak.

Any favourites from Hindi cinema?

I like Anurag Kashyap’s movies as they have an authentic feel.

Are there any similarities between India and Bangladesh?

Like India, Bangladesh too celebrates diversity and our cultures are the same. Our habits and language too are similar.