I love multitasking: TV actor Ankita Amar

Ankita Amar, a medical biochemistry postgraduate from JSS Medical College, Mysuru, plays the role of Meera in TV soap ‘Nammane Yuvarani’, which is aired on Colours Kannada.
She is a trained singer and a classical dancer. Unlike others, who are keen to carve a niche for themselves only in the entertainment industry, she likes multitasking.
Showtime spoke to her about her journey.
Are you an actor by chance or by choice?
Though I love acting, I had no plan of becoming an actor. After receiving a call from the TV channel about playing the lead female role, my father Amar Babu, a retired bank officer, suggested me to utilise the opportunity and put off my plan to pursue Ph D.
I have worked as a child artist in TV soap ‘Putta Gowri Maduve’ (now 'Mangala Gowri Maduve') in the past. I love the process of getting ready for the camera, reading the script, and getting into the character.
Have you got offers from films or other TV serials?
I have received offers from Telugu and Tamil TV channels for various serials. I was offered roles in some commercial films, but I’m keen to be a part of script-oriented projects.
Besides, I have passed junior grade in Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam. At present, I’m focusing on learning light music.
Do you want to be a playback singer?
There is a difference between passion and career. I believe that learning is a never-ending process. I want to learn more about acting and singing till my last breath. Above all, I want to be a teacher.
Are you and your role Meera alike?
Meera is hyperactive, highly emotional, and outspoken. I’m not like that in reality. Though I understand Meera’s emotions, the degree to which I express them differs.
Don’t you feel managing different tasks together is difficult?
I love multitasking. The young generation does not want to stick to an organisation or field. I believe in the saying ‘Jack of all trades, master of none’.
What genres of films do you like?
I would love to be a part of art films, I am eager to act in films directed by Girish Kasaravalli. I would also like to work on films like ‘Drishya’ (starring V Ravichandran and Navya Nair, and directed by P Vasu) where the script is the hero.
At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population
Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age
Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests
Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken
Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020
How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive
How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?
Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million
The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror