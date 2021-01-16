I love multitasking: TV actor Ankita Amar

Ankita Amar, a medical biochemistry postgraduate from JSS Medical College, Mysuru, plays the role of Meera in TV soap ‘Nammane Yuvarani’, which is aired on Colours Kannada.

She is a trained singer and a classical dancer. Unlike others, who are keen to carve a niche for themselves only in the entertainment industry, she likes multitasking.

Showtime spoke to her about her journey.

Are you an actor by chance or by choice?

Though I love acting, I had no plan of becoming an actor. After receiving a call from the TV channel about playing the lead female role, my father Amar Babu, a retired bank officer, suggested me to utilise the opportunity and put off my plan to pursue Ph D.

I have worked as a child artist in TV soap ‘Putta Gowri Maduve’ (now 'Mangala Gowri Maduve') in the past. I love the process of getting ready for the camera, reading the script, and getting into the character.

Have you got offers from films or other TV serials?

I have received offers from Telugu and Tamil TV channels for various serials. I was offered roles in some commercial films, but I’m keen to be a part of script-oriented projects.

Besides, I have passed junior grade in Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam. At present, I’m focusing on learning light music.

Do you want to be a playback singer?

There is a difference between passion and career. I believe that learning is a never-ending process. I want to learn more about acting and singing till my last breath. Above all, I want to be a teacher.

Are you and your role Meera alike?

Meera is hyperactive, highly emotional, and outspoken. I’m not like that in reality. Though I understand Meera’s emotions, the degree to which I express them differs.

Don’t you feel managing different tasks together is difficult?

I love multitasking. The young generation does not want to stick to an organisation or field. I believe in the saying ‘Jack of all trades, master of none’.

What genres of films do you like?

I would love to be a part of art films, I am eager to act in films directed by Girish Kasaravalli. I would also like to work on films like ‘Drishya’ (starring V Ravichandran and Navya Nair, and directed by P Vasu) where the script is the hero.