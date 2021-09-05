I need to pull up my socks: Saif Ali Khan on working with Hrithik Roshan in the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha'

Actor Saif Ali Khan says that he is excited about collaborating with actor Hrithik Roshan for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Vikram Vedha and knows he will have to pull up his socks to match 'Duggu' on the big screens. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he added that he has had numerous sessions with Pushkar-Gayathri and will begin the film's shoot next month.

"He is a general force of cinema, so I have to get up early and pull up my socks," he said.

Vikram Vedha, which hit the screens in 2017, was a crime-thriller that revolved around the clash between a cop and a gangster. Madhavan essayed the role of the encounter specialist Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played his foe, the gangster Vedha. Saif plays Maddy's role in the Hindi version while Hrithik is set to reprise VJS' part from the original. The remake is likely to be a bit different from the Tamil version as the makers may tweak the plot to suit the Hindi audience.

Saif, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, co-starring Arjun Kapoor. The film was to be released in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will premiere on an OTT platform later this month. Saif is working on the mythological drama Adipurush, directed by Om Raut.

The biggie features Prabhas, the star of the pan-India movies Baahubali 2 and Saaho, as Lord Ram and is one of the biggest projects of his career. Saif plays the role of the antagonist 'Lankesh' in the Tanhaji helmer's magnum opus, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. The cast includes Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

Hrithik, on the other hand, was last seen in the action-packed blockbuster War. He is set to team up with Deepika Padukone for the adventure thriller Fighter, backed by Siddharth Anand.