'I owe this honour to Trivkram’: Murli Sharma on his Filmfare win

Murali Sharma has been honoured with ‘Best Actor’ in a supporting role (Male) at the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South for his role in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film, which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, was directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

The movie has been very special to the star as Murali was awarded at several award ceremonies for his portrayal of the bad dad ‘Valmiki’, walking with a limp and wearing a scowl.

Speaking exclusively to DH, an elated Murli said, “I am very very humbled and honoured. I am grateful to Filmfare South for considering me worthy of an award. It is actually a dream come true for me as it has taken 32 years for me to reach the stage where I am.”

“Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo happens to be very very special for me and the character Valmiki is very close to my heart. I take this opportunity to thank director Trivikram sir for giving me Valmiki, the character that was well received by the audience.”

“It was Trivikram sir’s vision that I portrayed on the big screen. From dialogue delivery to mannerisms, he made sure that I deliver it the way he wanted. It was his vision that I tried to recreate and I am amazed by the love that I am still receiving for it. I owe this award to him as without his mentorship this would not have been possible,” Murli concluded.

Having made his debut on the silver screen in 2002 with the Bollywood movie Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Murli has acted in over 150 films. After enthralling Hindi, Tamil and Telugu audiences for decades, Murli Sharma is making his debut in Kannada with Kabza starring Upendra and Sudeep in pivotal roles.

Murli will be next seen in the Telugu movie romantic fantasy entertainer ‘Ori Devuda’, the remake of the Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule, where he plays the role of Mithila Parker’s father and in Hindi, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.