I play an unpredictable, layered character in ‘Khiladi’: Thakur Anoop Singh on his role in Ravi Teja’s new movie

Thakur Anoop Singh, widely regarded as one of the most bankable actors in the South Indian film industry, says that he will be seen playing an ‘unpredictable’ character in his upcoming movie Khiladi.

“I play a character named David in Khiladi. He is a vulnerable and totally unpredictable person. He might laugh one and then do something shocking the very next. Yeh kaafi layered (not one dimensional) character hai,” he tells DH in an exclusive interview.

Anoop’s new avatar is, however, not the only talking point or highlight of Khiladi. The biggie has piqued the curiosity of the fans as it marks the young baddie’s maiden collaboration with Tollywood star Ravi Teja. The Si 3 actor says that he admires the ‘Mass Maharaja’ because of his approachable nature and ‘working principles’

“I have always been a fan of his work and find him to be approachable. He has tremendous work principles,” says Anoop.

These comments come at a time when Ravi Teja has revived his career with the Sankranti winner Krack. The film, directed by Gopichand, is an actioner that revolves around the journey of a cop. The cast includes Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi and Tamil actor Samuthirakani.

“I could not watch Krack as I was in Mumbai where we do not have too many shows (of the film). I hope to catch it with Ravi Teja himself, “he adds.

While it remains to be seen whether Anoop is able to fulfill this wish in the coming days, the fact is that he has had an eventful career so far. The ‘Mumbai ka ladka’ began his journey in the TV industry, acting in shows such as Mahabharata and Akbar Birbal. He entered the film industry with the Tamil movie Si 3, starring mass hero Suriya in the lead. He carved a niche for himself with films such as Rogue and Achari America Yatra. It was, however, the 2019 Kannada movie Yajamana that proved to be a gamechanger for Anoop as it saw him play the villain opposite ‘D Boss’ Darshan.

The actor says that working with top stars helped him become more popular.

“When I work with a star there fans too like me,” he says.

Anoop’s increasing popularity might have opened new avenues for him. He reveals that he has been receiving offers for lead roles and might zero in on something soon.