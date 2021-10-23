I share a wonderful rapport with Shruti Haasan, we bonded well: Amritha Ram on 'Salaar'

Noted costume designer Amritha Ram, who has collaborated with actor Shruti Haasan for Salaar, says that she considers the star to be a 'princess' and shares a strong rapport with her.

"She is a lovely girl and we bonded well on the sets. I share a lovely rapport with her even though I have known her for few years. I call her and treat her as my princess. That said, we are professionals on the set," she told DH.

While Amritha is not at liberty to reveal much about her look in the film, she says that it is a 'special' outing for her.

"Every film is special and the same applies to Salaar. One of the add ons in this case, is that it will release in multiple languages and hence the work will reach more people," said the designer.

Amritha who studied fashion and design in New York, made her Kollywood debut when she designed costumes for the superhero saga Mugamoodi. The film was directed by Mysskin and featured Jiiva in the lead. The film received mixed reviews and catered to a younger crowd. She subsequently worked on films such as Khaidi No 150, Sketch, S/O Satyamurty and Vada Chennai. She designed Kamal Haasan's look for the promotions of his 2018 release Vishwaroopam 2/Vishwaroop 2. It remains to be seen whether Salaar proves to be a memorable release for her.

The film, meanwhile, has created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans as it marks Shruti's first collaboration with pan-India star Prabhas. It has been directed by Prashanth Neel, who rose to fame with KGF. and will cater to a mass audience. It features the Baahubali hero in the role of a 'violent man' and will have several intense action scenes. It stars Jagapathi Babu in a negative role and is touted to be a potential gamechanger for the veteran actor. Salaar is slated to hit the screens next year.