I want to step out of my comfort zone: Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi was her usual jolly self when Showtime spoke to over the phone last week. Perhaps that because she’s had a great lockdown with three projects doing well on OTT platforms and one more on the way.

Written and directed by Arati Kadav, ‘Cargo’, now streaming on Netflix, is a science-fiction film. Shweta plays the role of Yuvishka Shekhar, a young astronaut who has the power to heal people.

The film officially released at film festivals in 2019 but it’s now available on Netflix. What was it like relieving the release dates again and seeing reactions of a larger audience?

When ‘Cargo’ released at MAMI last year, everyone who comes there loves cinema. They are willing to give time to understand the film. But when it comes to an OTT platform, it’s open to audiences all over the world and they can interpret it however they want. We definitely had the butterflies all over again but we were overwhelmed by the positive responses we’ve received. We hoped people will like it but we didn’t expect so much either.

What was it like working with Arati?

I knew Arati from before and it was love at first sight. I knew from then that I wanted to work with her. I also knew how she works and what goes on in her mind. Having said that, it made a huge difference that the script is strong. The writers and director really did their job and it benefited everyone involved in the film. When it came to me, the script already had my name on it. That was my biggest compliment — to know that someone kept me in mind while writing and believing that I could do justice to the character. I’ve never met anyone who views the world like Arati. In fact, not just for ‘Cargo’, I want to be part of her every project.

India has never made a film like this before. Did you have your doubts about being part of the project?

No, I just found it interesting. In fact, I do that for all my projects. I don’t get scared of the roles given to me. I am open to all sorts of experiments because I believe that’s the kind of artiste I want to be. I want to step out of my comfort zone. Yes, there will be a few hits and misses along the way and sometimes the audience may not like it, but if my mind and heart are in the right place, I think that’s fair enough.

‘Cargo’ talks about reincarnation and after-life. It’s a film with a subtle hidden message. What was your biggest takeaway from the film?

One of my biggest lessons was the power my character had — to heal people. I think all of us have that, we just don’t practice it enough. At a time when we are living with so much negativity around us — be it social media, news or just people — it’s important for us to pause. We need to prioritise and analyse what we have in life, take ownership of not only our individual selves and family but also of our society, country and world. We will probably be saved from the coronavirus but what about global warming? Now is the time a lot of people are feeling lonely and isolated. Now it is the time to reach out and tell them that we can survive and celebrate together.

What have you been upto this lockdown?

I’ve been spending my time with my favourite person… my husband. We are each other’s biggest fans and critics. Every Sunday I have Zoom parties with my 'Mirzapur' gang where we play games, singe dance and stay up till 5 in the morning.

Are there more projects of yours we can look forward to?

Three of my projects have already been released during the lockdown. The biggest one — 'Mirzapur 2' — will be released soon. I have two more projects will be announced soon and we will start shooting next month.