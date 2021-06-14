'Chinna' Dua death: Mallika pays tribute to her mother

I was born to god: Actor Mallika Dua pens an emotional note after her mother's death

Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua passed away a few days ago due to Covid-19 complications

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2021, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 13:34 ist
Mallika and 'Chinna' Dua. Credit: Instagram/MallikaDua

Actor Mallika Dua has taken to social media to pay tribute to her mother and noted radiologist Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, who passed away on Friday (June 11) due to Covid-19 complications. She called her 'a god' and thanked her for choosing to be her 'ma'.

'Chinna', who was married to journalist Vinod Dua, enjoyed a good following on social media because of her saree collection. She was fond of cooking and singing.

Mallika, meanwhile, has carved a niche in the entertainment industry. She garnered attention with her work in the Hindi version of The Office. She was also part of the Bollywood films Namaste England and Zero, which did not do too well at the box office.  

