IAF too big to be scratched by the controversy: Gunjan Saxena defends biopic

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is too big and too respectable a force to even be scratched by the controversy, former IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena wrote on a blog on NDTV. Her statement comes amid controversies around her biopic Kargil Girl over portraying IAF in a bad light.

"IAF is too big and too respectable a force to even be scratched by the controversy. The IAF as an organization is not into institutional discrimination, be it on gender or anything. I can speak for myself. When I joined there was no discrimination at the organisational level. But yes, individually, no two people are the same and some individuals adapt to change better than others. Since the bias is not at an organisational level, the experiences of different woman officers would be different. To deny it completely speaks of a feudal mindset and undermines the grit of women officers," wrote the former IAF pilot.

Elaborating on the claims of "negative portrayal" and gender bias, Saxena wrote that although she combated the difficulties of prejudice and discrimination at the hands of a few individuals for being a woman, she never faced it at the organisational level in the IAF.

Since the film has released, it has been in the limelight because of many controversies. Last week, the Indian Air Force (IAF) wrote a letter to the Censor Board objecting to its "undue negative" portrayal in Saxena's biopic. According to sources, the Defence Ministry had also written to the CBFC last month, raising strong objections to the depiction of armed forces personnel in some web series.

'Non-sensical rants'

Defending her portrayal in the film, Saxena wrote that even though cinematic liberties were exercised in the filmmakers, they did not exaggerate "the real Gunjan Saxena" in any way.

"In my short career of eight years in the Air Force, the most precious commodity I earned was the admiration and respect of my seniors, juniors and peers. It was absolutely disheartening to see a small group of people trying to dent this hard-earned reputation with non-sensical rants," she says.

'Absurd propaganda'

Responding to an opinion piece which questioned the factual accuracy of her biopic, the former IAF pilot agreed that although changes were made to the sequence of the Kargil war, it was only because of the "creative license" that the makers of the movie hold.

"One article by a so-called expert on my affairs has even claimed that I was not the first woman pilot in the Kargil war. Now, for all of you reading this absurd propaganda and ranting over the "peddling of lies", there is a humble submission. The author, claiming to protect the image of the IAF for whatever vested interests or hidden agenda, is questioning the very authenticity of the Air Force's stand in 1999 after the Kargil war."

She added that the movie was never intended to be a documentary on the Kargil war and instead was to inspire people to chase their dreams with hope and positivity, the way she chased her dream. "The entire storyline was based on the theme of my journey, how my dreams became reality... The idea was to showcase my life, my journey, my dreams and my little achievements. Neither I nor Sharan Sharma (the director) intended to insult the IAF. I can say this with conviction," she said.

'Shaurya Veer' awardee

Calling out a certain section of the "internet news", Saxena wrote on the blog that neither she nor the filmmakers have claimed that she received the "Shaurya Chakra".

"After Kargil, I received the "Shaurya Veer" award from a civilian organisation in Uttar Pradesh. A certain section of the internet news possibly turned "Veer" into "Chakra". This has been clarified many times during my media interactions for the movie's promotions. Is it fair to blame me for this?" she questioned.

Saxena's career as a helicopter pilot ended after seven years in 2004. The concept of the permanent commission for women was not there during her time.

She is married to Wing Commander Gautam Narain, an Indian Air Force pilot and instructor at the National Defence Academy.