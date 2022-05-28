I&B minister lauds 'All That Breathes' director Shaunak Sen for L’Oeil d’Or award at Cannes

I&B minister lauds Shaunak Sen for Cannes award

Sen's win is India's second in Cannes in two years

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 22:56 ist
Director Shaunak Sen attends a photocall for the film "All That Breathes" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Credit: AFP Photo

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday congratulated filmmaker Shaunak Sen for winning the 2022 L’Oeil d’Or (Golden Eye) for the best documentary at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

“Congratulations to Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen for the conferment of 'L'Oeil d'Or' award for his documentary 'All That Breathes' at Cannes Film Festival. I am sure, this will inspire other Indian documentary makers to make it big on the world stage,” he tweeted.

"All That Breathes" is about two Delhi brothers Nadeem and Saud who, amid the city's worsening air and deteriorating social fabric, devote their lives to saving migratory black kites that are at the mercy of mankind's unthinking ways. The film was screened as part of the festival's Special Screenings line-up.

The award was announced by a jury chaired by veteran Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland.

Sen's win is India's second in Cannes in two years. In 2021, Payal Kapadia's "A Night of Knowing Nothing", which played in the parallel Semaine de la Critique (Cannes Critics' Week), took home the L'Oeil d'Or.

