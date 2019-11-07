I'd like to Hulk hang out with new folks: Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo has weighed in on the future of his Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the actor says he wants to see the incredible green beast mentor the newer crop of heroes.

The Hulk last appeared in 2019's record-breaking "Avengers: Endgame", which saw the merging of Bruce Banner and his alter-ego into one entity of 'The Smart Hulk'.

Asked what lies ahead for his character now that MCU Phase 3 was complete, Ruffalo told ET Online, "I'd like to see him hang out with some of the new folks, you know?"

"Maybe be like a guru to some of the new, younger ones," he added.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also gave his two cents, saying, "Good idea, that's a good idea".