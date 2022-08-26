Idirs Elba's 'Beast' to release in India on September 2

Idirs Elba's 'Beast' to release in India on September 2

The movie features Elba in the lead along with Leah Jeffries, Sharlto Copley and Iyana Halley in pivotal roles

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 26 2022, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 15:25 ist
Poster of Hollywood movie 'Beast', starring actor Idris Elba. Credit: PTI Photo

Hollywood star Idris Elba-fronted survival thriller movie Beast will hit the Indian theatres on September 2.

Baltasar Kormakur of Everest fame has directed the Universal Pictures project, based on an original idea by Jaime Primak Sullivan.

Also Read | Paul Rudd joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 cast

The movie features Elba in the lead along with Leah Jeffries, Sharlto Copley and Iyana Halley in pivotal roles.

The film follows Dr Nate Samuels (Elba) who has to protect himself and his two teenage daughters from being hunted by a massive rogue lion in South Africa.

Will Packer and James Lopez have produced Beast via their Will Packer Productions.

