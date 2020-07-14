Idris Elba inks first-look deal with Apple TV Plus

Idris Elba inks first-look deal with Apple TV Plus

British star Idris Elba has signed a first-look deal with Apple TV Plus under which he will produce series and films for the streaming service.

According to Variety, the 47-year-old actor will produce global series and features for the platform via his Green Door Pictures production company.

Elba, known for his performance in movies such as “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” and “Beasts of No Nation” as well as BBC series “Luther”, founded Green Door in 2013.

Under the banner, the actor-producer has backed comedy film “In The Long Run,” Netflix comedy series “Turn Up Charlie”, short-form shows “The Idris Takeover” and “5×5” and upcoming movie “Concrete Cowboy”.

Prior to Elba, entertainment industry giants like Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith and Simon Kinberg have signed first-look deal with Apple TV Plus. 

