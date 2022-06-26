Pankaj Tripathi credits his reach to OTT

If there was no OTT, I wouldn't have got any reach: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj's latest release is Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, which hit the big screen on June 24

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 26 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 16:13 ist
Actor Pankaj Tripathi. Credit: DH File Photo

From playing Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur to the power hungry Godman Guruji in Sacred Games and the cheeky lawyer Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice, acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi credits his growth and popularity to the digital space.

What if there was no OTT?

In a conversation with IANS, Pankaj said: "If there was no OTT, then there would have been a fight still going on with me. I wouldn't have got any reach. OTT only gave me space because there is importance of content and stories and not actors that much."

He credits his popularity to the web space.

"Whatever I am, it is because of my stories and the characters that I have played. I am a very small person but my characters and stories are very big... The growth that I have had is all because of OTT," he added.

Pankaj's latest release is Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, which hit the big screen on June 24. He will next be seen in Fukrey 3.

