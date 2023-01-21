If you ever want to make a movie over here, let's talk: James Cameron to SS Rajamouli

If you want to make a movie here..:Cameron to Rajamouli

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 21 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 15:25 ist
American cinema veteran James Cameron is mighty impressed with SS Rajamouli's work on RRR and has offered to support the Telugu director if he ever plans to make a film in Hollywood.

Rajamouli and RRR composer MM Keeravani recently met Cameron at the Critics' Choice Awards (CCA) where the movie won the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Telugu track Naatu Naatu.

In a new clip of their brief meeting, shared by the Telugu blockbuster's official Twitter handle, Cameron told Rajamouli to approach him if he decides to pursue Hollywood.

"If you ever want to make a movie over here, let's talk," Cameron said.

RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The movie also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearance.

During their conversation, the Avatar director praised the film's structure and Rajamouli's filmmaking style.

"And the setup... Your fire, water story. Reveal after reveal. And then you show what happened in the back story. It's like all of them are a homely setup. Why he's doing what he's doing and the twists and turns and the friendship and eventually it gets to a point that where he can't even kill him when the other reverses...It's just so, so powerful."

Cameron, who saw RRR twice, also congratulated Keeravani for his work on the film.

"And you composed, right? Because I saw you at the Golden Globes. The score, it's kind of amazing. Because I like the music to kind of stay out of the way and kind of come on in and support when the audience is already feeling something so it builds the theme. But you are using the music very differently," he said.

Rajamouli and Keeravani are both in the US to attend various international award ceremonies where RRR is nominated in several categories.

The movie recently won a Golden Globe for best original song-motion picture for the track Naatu Naatu, filmed on Charan and Jr NTR. The track has also made it to Oscar shortlist.

