If you set the bar, I'll raise it: Sidharth Shukla on aggression in 'Bigg Boss'

TV actor Sidharth Shukla says his aggression on the season 13 reality show Bigg Boss is purely a reaction to provocation.

The actor, who has been in the news for his aggressive behaviour on the Colors TV show, argued he has never initiated violence.

Shukla has often been called out on social media for verbal abuse and pushing fellow participants.

Asked how he reflects on his behaviour, the actor said "I've always just reacted on things. If you talk about pushing Asim (Riaz), he was the one who nudged me first. I was never the one to initiate physical violence."

"Every time, if he has pushed me, nudged me, I've done it too. If you set the bar, I'll raise it. You do it for the good, I'll do better. You do it for the bad, I'll do worse. It's how you are to me. Whatever has come to me I've just given it back," he added.

Shukla is best known for TV shows such as Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead.