IIFA 2023: Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & others descend at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

The prestigious International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) awards, one of the biggest events in the Indian film industry, is known to be a who's who affair for Bollywood stars and other celebrities — and this year, it will be much bigger and grander.

With just a few hours to go for the event, the Abu Dhabi airport witnessed a massive rush of celebrities arriving for the 23rd edition of the IIFA.

Abhishek Bachchan, who will be one of the hosts at the IIFA, arrived at Yas Island last night. Jr B’s best buddy and IIFA Rocks host Farah Khan Kunder was also spotted with National Award-winning actor, Rajkummar Rao at the airport.

Pictures and videos of Rakul Preet Singh arriving at the Abu Dhabi airport are also doing the rounds on social media.

Also Read | Amid red carpet hoopla, Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Visuals of Bollywood’s bhai Salman Khan leaving for Abu Dhabi to be for IIFA are already buzzing online since last evening.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on May 26 and May 27. The grand stage for the awards night, the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, is all decked up for the biggest show in showbiz.

Sobha IIFA Weekend and NEXA Awards is partnered by Miral and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

While IIFA Rocks will be hosted by Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao, the main awards will be emceed by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.