I'm excited about being part of 'Pushpa': Fahadh Faasil

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is set to make his Tollywood debut with the eagerly-awaited movie Pushpa, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor recently revealed that he is excited about being part of the project as he has followed director Sukumar's work over the years.

The hero, however, clarified that he is yet to join the film's shoot.

Pushpa, touted to be an action drama, features Allu Arjun in the lead and revolves around the issue of smuggling. It stars Rashmika Mandana, who rose to fame with films such as Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam, as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Bunny'. The Joji hero plays the antagonist in the flick and is likely to have intense scenes with the Tollywood star.

Pushpa will be released in two parts with Fahadh appearing primarily in the second installment.

The Mollywood heartthrob is, meanwhile, going through a terrific phase on the work front. His latest movie Malik released digitally on July 15, receiving rave reviews from all corners. The biggie revolved around the life of a crusader and marked the actor's third collaboration with filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, who wielded the microphone for his films Take Off and CU Soon. It had an impressive cast that included Nimisha, Joju George. Salim Kumar and Vinay Forrt.

Fahadh has started work on his latest Tamil film Vikram, directed by Master helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj. It stars Kamal Haasan in the lead and is likely to be his first release in over three years. Vijay Sethupathi too is a part of the cast. The film reportedly has political undertones and mass elements.

'FaFa' garnered attention with his work in his previous Tamil flicks Velaikkaran and Super Deluxe, adding a new dimension to his career. It remains to be seen whether Vikram proves to be a memorable release for him.