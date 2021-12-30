I'm in talks with Netflix for Season 2, Season 3: 'Squid Game' writer

Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk, the brain behind the globally popular South Korean thriller Squid Game, says he is in talks with Netflix for a possible second and third season of the show.
The survival drama, starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo-ryoung and Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of them in deep financial debt, are brought to a secret play to play a deadly children's game for a chance to win 45.6 billion won prize.
"I'm in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3," Hwang said in an online interview with Korean broadcaster KBS, as per a report in Korea Times.
"We will come to a conclusion any time soon," he said.
It is the first time that the director-writer has hinted at the possibility of a third season of the biggest Netflix original series after he confirmed a plan to produce another season in a media interview last month.
He said the next season will feature the story of Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the final winner of the deadly contest.
The series released on September 17 and soon became a global hit for the streamer, topping charts across the world to become the most-watched Netflix series of all time.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021
Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?
Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane
India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021
Celebrities who called it splits in 2021
TikTok most downloaded app globally on Christmas 2021
NZ's Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket