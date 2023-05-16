'In our family, we age backwards,' says SRK

'In our family, we age backwards,' says SRK after getting Gauri's age wrong

Shah Rukh and Gauri were speaking at the launch event of her coffee table book 'My Life in Design'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • May 16 2023, 18:16 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 18:16 ist
Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan during the book launch event for "My Life in Design",written by Gauri Khan. Credit: IANS Photo

Entrepreneur Gauri Khan corrected her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan after he got her age wrong about when she started working.

Shah Rukh and Gauri were speaking at the launch event of her coffee table book 'My Life in Design'.

SRK then spoke about how his wife Gauri started her work on her own. He shared that even though he offered to her help her, she denied taking any.

Shah Rukh said: "It doesn't make a difference to all the youngsters, to all the people who miss out on a dream of their life to be creative. You can start at any age. I think Gauri started mid-40s."

Shah Rukh then looked at Gauri, who corrected him saying that she started working at the age of 40.

Flaunting his iconic smile, Shah Rukh then said: "40? Oh, only 40. She is 37 now. In our family, we age backwards. So yes, at 40 she started doing this at a time when I even told her, 'Listen, should I be helpful? I have some friends we can talk to them?' She said, 'No'."

"She started with a 10 feet by 20 feet shop in Lower Parel. She worked it all out on her own and continued doing what she does."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Shah Rukh Khan
Gauri Khan
Bollywood news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

 