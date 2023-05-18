Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' debuts at Cannes Film Festival on May 18

This time, Dial of Destiny is hoping to make a similar if not larger global impact without its famous filmmakers

AP
AP, Cannes,
  • May 18 2023, 17:15 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 17:15 ist
This time, Dial of Destiny is hoping to make a similar if not larger global impact without its famous filmmakers. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford will swing into Cannes on Thursday for the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in one of the most anticipated events of the French Riviera festival.

Ford, who has said Dial of Destiny will be his last performance as the character, is also set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or from the Cannes Film Festival. Last year, Cannes feted Top Gun: Maverick and Tom Cruise in a similar manner.

It's not the first Indiana Jones film to premiere in Cannes. The fourth installment, Indiana and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull launched at the 2008 edition of the festival. Critics and fans alike dismissed Crystal Skull as a misjudged sequel, though it still made $790 million worldwide.

Also Read | At Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp says 'I have no further need for Hollywood'

This time, Dial of Destiny is hoping to make a similar if not larger global impact without its famous filmmakers.

The new film, which the Walt Disney Co will release June 30 in the US, is the first "Indiana" film not directed by Steven Spielberg or with a story credit to George Lucas.

Instead, James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari", "Logan") takes the reins for a film co-starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cannes Film Festival
Cannes
Indiana Jones
Hollywood

Related videos

What's Brewing

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

 