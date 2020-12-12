‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ opening day box office collection: Kiara Advani-starrer opens on an ordinary note

Actor Kiara Advani’s latest movie Indoo Ki Jawani, which hit screens on Friday (December 11), opened to an ordinary response at the domestic box office. Speaking to DH, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja says that opening day collection is likely to be between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh in best bats case scenario.

“I would say that the film has made a decent impact at the domestic box office if the opening day net collection is between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh,” he adds.

While theatres have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, fans are still reluctant to visit public places due to the Covid-19 situation. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, the first Hindi movie to release in theatres after the lockdown, proved to be a failure. The Hollywood biggie Tenet too did to live up to expectations, collecting around Rs six core in the first week

While Indoo Ki Jawani is essentially an urban film with a breezy storyline, it might find an audience in ‘B’ and ‘C’ markets as well because of the intriguing title.

Kiara, who became a household name following the release of the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh, is quite popular among the Gen Y crowd for a variety of reasons. Her popularity, however, might not affect the film’s box office collection as this is the first ‘heroine-centric’ movie of her career.

Indoo Ki Jawaani will not be facing any competition at the box office despite releasing alongside the Hindi film The Last Color as the Neena Gupta-starrer is meant for a niche audience. Tenet, which is expected to have a decent number on screens in the second week, is unlikely to affect the Kiara-starrer as both films cater to different audiences.

Indoo Ki Jawani has received mixed reviews with most critics stating that it works in parts. It remains to be seen whether the mixed Word of Mouth (WoM) affects the film going forward.

Meanwhile, Kiara is going through a busy phase on the work front. The actor was last seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii, which emerged as a digital blockbuster despite receiving mixed reviews. She will soon be seen opposite young star Kartik Aaryan in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a ‘spiritual successor’ to the Priyadarshan-helmed Bhool Bhulaiyaa.