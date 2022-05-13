Saba calls rumoured beau Hrithik 'my love' in French

Instagram official: Saba Azad calls rumoured beau Hrithik 'my love' in French

Saba took to her Instagram handle and announced her next project 'Minimum', an international drama and Hrithik reacted to the post

IANS
IANS,
  • May 13 2022, 18:39 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 18:39 ist
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Credit: Twitter/ @hrithikroshan and @sabazad

Actress-singer Saba Azad made her relationship with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan Instagram official by calling him "mon amour".

Saba took to her Instagram handle and announced her next project 'Minimum', an international drama and Hrithik reacted to the post.

She shared in her post: "My next with these gems - in @variety today!! 'Saba Azad, Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana Molla to Star in 'MINIMUM', Immigrant Indian Drama Feature Set In Belgium, jointly produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films. Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film is slated to go on floors in June 2022. The international drama will be helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla in her directorial debut."

Commenting to the news, Hrithik wrote: "Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!"

Replying to the 'War' star, Saba replied: "hehe fingers crossed mon amour (My love)."

Hrithik's aunt, Kanchan Roshn also sent her warm wishes and congratulated her.

Hrithik and Saba have been reportedly be dating since past few months.

Saba made her acting debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' and was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem. She was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq'.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Instagram
bollywood
Hrithik Roshan
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

How to delete personal information from Google Search

How to delete personal information from Google Search

Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you

Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you

DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips 

DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips 

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

Building prosperous villages

Building prosperous villages

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

 