International Film Festival of India to celebrate golden jubilee of Manipuri films this year

The 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa between November 20 and 28, will screen a package of 10 films from Manipur to celebrate the golden jubilee of Manipuri films.

Matamgi Manipur the first Manipuri film released on April 9, 1972, Brojendragee Luhongba, the first feature film directed by a Manipuri director, Ishanou of legendary Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Shyam Sharma, are among the 10 films to be screened at the festival.

Every year, IFFI showcases a collage of the best of contemporary and classical films from around the globe. The festival welcomes an array of world renowned filmmakers, actors, technicians, critics, academicians and enthusiasts to celebrate Cinema and the Art of Filmmaking through its Presentations, Master Classes and Panel Discussions, Co-production Seminars, and others.

Secretary of Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Sunzu Bachaspatimayum said five feature films and five non-feature Manipuri films would be screened in a special section on Manipuri cinema in the IFFI. This was confirmed to the MSFDS on Tuesday by Ravinder Bhakar, managing director, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

Also Read | No complaints about late fame: Gajraj Rao

"Even as the I&B ministry wanted a Manipuri Cinema package of 2-3 Manipuri feature films maximum, MSFDS persuaded the ministry to at least allow it to curate 10 films to make a respectable package to represent the 50 years journey of Manipuri Cinema," Bachaspatimayum said in a statement.

The non-feature films to be screened at the prestigious international film festival are Oken Amakcham’s Ratan Thiyam: The Man of Theatre, Ningthouja Lancha’s Ilisa Amagi Mahao, Borun Thokchom’s The Silent Poet, Romi Meitei’s The Tainted Mirror and Ashok Veilou’s Look at the Sky.

"Even as it is unfortunate that the Manipuri Cinema package to be featured at IFFI is not as comprehensive as desired, nevertheless it is a worthy platform given to Manipuri Cinema, clinched as a result of the persuasion of the film community of Manipur," said the statement.

Manipuri cinema has a rich history and has won several awards in the past. The state government has taken up several programmes to celebrate golden jubilee of Manipuri films.