International Yoga Day: Bollywood celebs display their Yoga skills

In sync with the world, several Bollywood celebrities on the occasion of International Yoga Day posted pictures of themselves performing various Yoga poses. Popular Bollywood stars took to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to encourage their fans to do Yoga and shared photos and videos of themselves performing excercises.

So, to make your Sunday even more interesting, here’s a list of your favourite stars acing different Yogasanas online.

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses of the industry. She took to Instagram and posted a video of herself chanting the Shanti Mantra which is a personal ritual that she performs after every yoga session.

“…I accept that I don't know it all and I want to be drawn towards a better existence. I understand how limited my knowledge is of my own being and ask to be connected to all elements of nature in the way that humans were meant to be. Today, I pledge to work on bettering myself every day, so I can be of service to all in this lifetime, how I was intended to be. When this acceptance comes from within, you start realizing the deeper meaning of life. Shared the mantra here along with its meaning. Hoping we can all adopt and follow it as a way of life," She captioned the Video.

She also shared another video of her performing Yoga together with her husband, Raj Kundra and Son, Vivaan, calling it “Yoga with Family” session.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures of her poses and asked her fans to stay flexible, fit and fab.

Tapsee Pannu shared a picture of her in Padmasana and wrote "Like most of us, I always thought that yoga is just about twisting our body into complicated contortions and about being a human pretzel. Until @munmun.ganeriwal told me it isn’t. Sitting on the mat every day for few minutes, trying to tune in even when infinite thoughts might interfere, offers as much benefits to our body and mind. The act of meditating is actually classified as ‘Upasana Yoga’ in Yogic scriptures."

Bollywood’s one of the most loved fitness enthusiasts, Milind Soman shared a picture of himself in a yoga pose.

Malaika Arora, another fitness enthusiast also encouraged her fans to get into Yoga.

Bipasha Basu wished her fans and encouraged them to indulge in Yoga and fitness activities regularly.

Mallika Sherawat shared a picture of a rope asana pose on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “Corrects the posture, opens the shoulders, chest & arms & brings the body in alignment. Rope work asana’s are an essential practice of Iyengar yoga.”

Following the trend, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also shared a picture of him in a Yoga pose. He wrote, “Yoga is light, which once lit will never dim.The better your practice, the brighter your flame. “

Veteran actor Anupam Kher posted his picture on Twitter, performing yoga in his home. Along with the post he shared a picture of a yogi meditating.