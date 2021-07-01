Netflix India announces its first dating reality show

'IRL: In Real Love': Netflix India announces its first dating reality show

It is touted to be a 'true reflection' of the times we live in

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 01 2021, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 13:09 ist
Netflix logo. Credit: AFP Photo

Netflix India is betting big on love with its first dating reality show IRL: In Real Love.

The show will help singletons navigate the way to their heart with the show, which is produced by Monozygotic.

IRL: In Real Love comes after the popularity of the streamer's shows Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle amongst others.

We are excited to expand our offering in the reality genre with a distinctive dating format, 'IRL:In Real Love',"Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, said.

"The concept is a true reflection of the times we love and live in. The choices and conundrums we experience everyday will be put to test in the show’s unique social experiment. We look forward to unravelling some extraordinary love stories on Netflix," she added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Netflix
DH Entertainment

What's Brewing

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

45 years on, Mao remains symbol of communist China

45 years on, Mao remains symbol of communist China

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary

Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary

Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?

Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?

The internet eats up less energy than you might think

The internet eats up less energy than you might think

Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again

Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

 