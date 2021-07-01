'IRL: In Real Love': Netflix India announces its first dating reality show

Netflix India is betting big on love with its first dating reality show IRL: In Real Love.

The show will help singletons navigate the way to their heart with the show, which is produced by Monozygotic.

IRL: In Real Love comes after the popularity of the streamer's shows Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle amongst others.

We are excited to expand our offering in the reality genre with a distinctive dating format, 'IRL:In Real Love',"Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, said.

"The concept is a true reflection of the times we love and live in. The choices and conundrums we experience everyday will be put to test in the show’s unique social experiment. We look forward to unravelling some extraordinary love stories on Netflix," she added.