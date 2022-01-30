Is Akshay Kumar set to star in 'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi remake? Here's what we know

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar may soon be roped in to play the lead role in the Hindi remake of actor Suriya's 2020 'digital blockbuster' Soorarai Pottru, according to the latest reports. The mass hero, however, is yet to comment on the matter. One is likely to get clarity on this in the coming days.

The film will be directed by Sudha Kongara, who had wielded the microphone for the original version. This will be her second straight Hindi film. She made her Bollywood debut with Madhavan's Saala Khadoos, which revolved around the relationship between a boxing sensation and her coach.

Soorarai Pottru, backed by 2D Entertainment, was inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Captain Gopinath and featured Suriya in the role of a character named Maara. It revolved around the hero's inspiring journey and catered to cinephiles. The cast included Aparna Balamurali, Tollywood legend Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal. The Hindi version is likely to be a bit different from the Tamil one as the story will be tweaked a bit to suit the Bollywood audience.

Akshay, interestingly, is no stranger to remakes. He received praise for his work in Holiday, the Hindi version of Vijay's Thuppakki. He was equally impressive in the horror-comedy Laxmii, a retelling of the Tamil blockbuster Kanchana. It remains to be seen whether Soorarai Pottru proves to be another memorable release for him.

'Akki', meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He starred in Sooryavanshi, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. It was directed by Rohit Shetty and revolved around the clash between a cop and a deadly foe. The actor was also part of Dhanush's Atrangi Re. He is awaiting the release of Prithviraj, backed by Yash Raj Films. He is also working on Rakshabandhan, Selfiee and the Hindi remake of the Tamil thriller Ratsasan,