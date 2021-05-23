Is Fahadh Faasil playing a corrupt cop in Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'?

Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil is set to play the role of a corrupt policeman in actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming Tamil movie Vikram, according to a Times of India report. His character will be seen helping criminals escape the law.

The young star made an impact in Kollywood with his work in the critically-acclaimed Velaikkaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan. He also garnered attention with his performance in Super Dexule. The general feeling is that working with 'Ulaga Nayagan' may help him find a foothold in K-town.



Vikram is being directed by maverick director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who wielded the microphone for Vijay's Pongal blockbuster Master, and is likely to feature an unconventional storyline. The biggie was expected to go on the floors some time ago but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 lockdown and Kamal's political commitments. The shoot is likely to get underway once the coronavirus situation improves.



FaFa, meanwhile, is going through a busy front. He suffered a setback when Irul failed to live up to expectations. The film featured him in the role of a killer and received mediocre reviews due to the lacklustre execution. Fahadh, however, soon put the debacle behind him as Joji made an impact in the OTT space. The film was 'inspired by' Macbeth and did justice to his abilities as a performer. He will soon be making his Telugu debut with Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun . His character will be introduced in the first part and feature prominently in the sequel.



Fahadh also has the Mahesh Narayanan-helmed Malik in his kitty. The film was to be released last year but that did not happen due to the pandemic.

Kamal, meanwhile, is likely to resume work on Indian 2 after things return to 'normal'. The film is a sequel to the cult film Indian/Hindustani and features him in the role of an aged freedom fighter.