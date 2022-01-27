Is Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' worth the hype?

Actor Nani's latest movie 'Shyam Singha Roy' emerged as a commercial success when it premiered in theatres in December, receiving positive reviews from fans. It continued winning hearts when it premiered on OTT a few days ago, emerging as a 'digital blockbuster'. A section of the audience, however, felt the story was predictable and did not really offer anything fresh. So, is the romantic drama really worth the hype? Here are the key takeaways from the flick.

Predictable as it gets

The film, which features Nani in a double role, revolves around what happens when a filmmaker is accused of plagiarism shortly after the release of his first movie. The plot deals with reincarnation and caters to those fond of intense romantic dramas. The core concept is inarguably something that has been explored before. Subhash Ghai's Karz, a film about a rockstar who comes to know about his past life following a series of eerie incidents, is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema's finest reincarnation sagas. The Rishi Kapoor-starrer, based on the 1975 movie The Reincarnation of Peter Proud, served as an inspiration for Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om. Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli explored the topic in Magadheera, which hit the screens in 2009. 'Shyam Singha Roy' is not a path-breaking film on this front. Moreover, it relies on cliches, such as short flasbacks and the incomplete love story, which are synonymous with a typical reincarnation saga to take the narrative foward.

Good execution

The predictable plot is nonetheless able to exceed expectations mainly because the execution is up to the mark. The opening sequences introduces the viewers to the aspiring filmmaker Vasu. The narrative highlights his simple aspirations and passion for cinema pretty well, which keeps one's interest alive.

Crackling chemistry

Broadly speaking, a film with romantic elements can work only if the lead pair's chemistry leaves fans asking for more. Vijay Sethupathi's 96 wasn't really a high concept film. It, however, emerged as a big hit as 'Makkal Selvan' and Trisha looked convincing as childhood sweethearts Ram and 'Jaanu'. This is exactly why Shyam Singha Roy's flashback sequences hit the right notes. Nani and Sai Pallavi's chemistry is as organic as it gets. The track is further elevated by touching dialogues. A conversation in which the titular character gives his leading lady the name 'Rosie' is a case in point.



Nani in his comfort zone

Nani is an actor who thrives in 'guy-next-door' type of roles. His work in Eega, a film where he played a simpleton who is killed by a manipulative foe, illustrates this quite well. His last two releases V and Tuck Jagadish did not let him play to his strengths. The action-thriller featured him in the role of a larger-than-life anti-hero. The Shiva Nirvana-helmed flick, on the other hand, didn't reach its potential as the character development wasn't as compelling as expected. 'Shyam Singha Roy', however, gives him a character that is up his alley. The 'Natural Star' is effortless as Vasu. It is, however, the second role that helps him reintroduce fans to his abilities. He emotes effortlessly in a scene involving his family and does justice to the action sequences. His performance is elevated by the fact that the fight scenes gel with the narrative and don't feel over-the-top.

Sai Pallavi shines, music does not

Sai Pallavi, who rose to fame with her work in Preman, has carved a niche for herself in the film industry because of her impeccble dancing skills. The makers of Maari 2 highlighted this aspect wih the funky Rowdy Baby song. 'Shyam Singha Roy' utilises her dance prowess with the intense Pranavalaya song. Her expressions elevate it to new heights. Madonna Sabastian and Krithi Shetty of Uppena fame are sufficient in roles that dont really get ample scope. Madonna's comic timing in the police station scene is a highlight. That said, the film isn't flawless. Jisshu Sengupta is under-utilised. Moreover, most of the songs don't really stand out