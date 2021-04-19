Is Shruti Haasan playing a journalist in Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’?

Actor Shruti Haasan will soon be seen alongside pan-India hero Prabhas in the actioner Salaar, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. According to a report carried by Cinejosh, the Balupu star will be playing the role of a political journalist in the biggie. Her character will cross paths with ‘Darling’ during the course of the film, adding a new dimension to the film.

Salaar is being directed by Kannada filmmaker Prashant Neel, who wielded the microphone for the 2018 blockbuster KGF. It reportedly revolves around what happens when a mechanic locks horns with some highly powerful people. The film may have shades of the filmmaker’s maiden directorial venture Ugramm. There were talks of Disha Patani, the star of films such as MS Dhoni and Malang, being a part of Salaar but that may not happen. The film is expected to hit the screens next year.

Shruti, meanwhile, is going through a good phase on the work front. She was last seen in Vakeel Saab, which opened to a thunderous response at the box office while receiving positive reviews. The courtroom drama is a remake of the Hindi movie Pink and features Pawan Kalyan in the lead. It was her second release of the year. Shruti had made an impressive comeback to Telugu cinema with the Sankranti blockbuster Krack, starring Ravi Teja.

Prabhas, on the other hand, will next be seen in Radhe Shyam that marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The film revolves around the journey of two lovers and is expected to hit the screens in July. It is being directed by ‘Jil’ Radha Krishna Kumar and is his first film with the Baahubali hero.

The actor will be seen playing Lord Ram in Adipurush, which is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. It has an impressive cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. Prabhas also has a film with Deepika Padukone in his kitty.