Is this S S Rajamouli's strategy for promoting 'RRR' in the Hindi market?

Top filmmaker S S Rajamouli is set to begin the promotions of his upcoming film Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) in the coming weeks, according to reports in the Telugu media. The team is planning to visit several cities --right from Mumbai to New Delhi-- as part of the campaign in order to help the flick become hot property in the Hindi market, The film has already managed to create a buzz among moviegoers even though the promotions haven't really been as strong as expected.

The 'Beem for Ramaraju' and 'Ramaraju for Bheem' videos garnered a fair deal of attention due to their cinematic brilliance. Similarly, the first single--titled Dosti-- hit the right notes with its grand musical arrangement. The perception is that the buzz surrounding the film will reach new heights once the cast and crew decide to take an active part in the promotions.

RRR is touted to be a period drama and revolves around the fictional friendship between two real freedom fighters--Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Jr NTR plays the tribal leader while Ram Charan essays the role of 'Manyam Veerudu'. The film is likely to feature grand war sequences and an emotional narrative. It stars Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt as the female protagonist and marks her Tollywood debut. Her character will most probably have intense scenes with 'Mr C'. RRR has an impressive supporting cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

It was to hit the screens on October 13 but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The pan-India movie will premiere in theatres on January 7 as a Sankranti release. The film will face competition from films such as Valimai and Radhe Shyam that are slated to hit the screens around the same time.

Rajamouli, meanwhile, has already finalised his next movie. He will collaborate with Mahesh Babu after RRR hits the screens.