Ishaan Khatter joins Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in 'The Perfect Couple'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 02 2023, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 20:12 ist
Ishaan Khatter. Credit: Instagram/@ishaankhatter

Actor Ishaan Khatter on Sunday said that he is set to star in the upcoming Netflix series The Perfect Couple alongside Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Eve Hewson.

"New beginnings," he wrote in the caption.

The series marks the second international project for the 27-year-old actor following Netflix's British miniseries A Suitable Boy (2020).

The Perfect Couple is the limited series adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel of the same name.

Also Read | 'Fantastic Four' movie has new writer with 'Avatar 2' scribe Josh Friedman

In the show, Khatter will play Shooter Dival, the best friend of the groom Benji Winbury (Billy Howle).

According to the official logline: "Amelia Sacks (Hewson) is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."

Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isac, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani also round out the cast of the series, set to begin production next week, as reported by entertainment website Variety.

Jenna Lamia will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Susanne Bier directing and executive producing. Kidman and Per Saari will executive produce via Blossom Films.

