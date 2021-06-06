Issa Rae to voice Spider-Woman in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel

Actor-producer Issa Rae has come on board the cast of the sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson will be directing the animated movie.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have penned the screenplay along with David Callaham.

Lord and Miller are also producing.

Rae joins returning voice actors Shameik Moore (as main hero Miles Morales) and Hailee Steinfeld (as Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Gwen).

Original Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is serving as an executive producer on the project.

Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg are also producing.