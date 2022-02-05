It is a homecoming, there is a trust: Deepika Padukone on reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for 'Pathan'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will soon be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the eagerly-awaited movie Pathan, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. Speaking to Koimoi, the A-lister said that she is happy to reunite with the seasoned performer as it feels like a homecoming. She added that there is a 'sense of trust and comfort as they two share a bond.

Deepika was paired opposite SRK in the 2007 release Om Shanti Om, which marked her Bollywood debut. The film featured her in a double role, giving her scope to showcase her abilities. The two reunited for Happy New Year, which hit the screens in 2014 and emerged as a blockbuster. It remains to be seen whether Pathan lives up to expectations.'

The biggie, backed by Yash Raj Films, is a spy-thriller that revolves around what happens when a secret agent locks horns with a foe. It stars John Abraham as the antagonist while Salman Khan plays 'Tiger' in a cameo appearance. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who is best known for the 2019 biggie War. Pathan is likely to hit the screens later this year.

Deepika, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front, The star, last seen in the sports drama 83, is awaiting the release of Gehraiyaan. The romantic drama, helmed by Shakun Batra, deals with infidelity and will premiere on OTT on February 11. It has an impressive cast that includes Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame, Ananya Panday and Dhairya. Deepika is set to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan for the action-thriller Fighter, which will hit the screens in 2023.

The Piku actor also has Project K, featuring pan-India hero Prabhas, in her kitty. It is touted to be a fantasy drama and reportedly revolves around war. The film has been directed by Mahanati helmer Nag Ashwin and features Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.