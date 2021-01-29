It is an honour: Ram Charan on working with Chiranjeevi in ‘Acharya’

Actor Ram Charan, widely regarded as one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, will soon be seen acting alongside Tollwood legend and his father Chiranjeevi in the upcoming movie Acharya. In a statement issued to the media, the Rangasthalam star said that he feels that it is an ‘absolute honour’ to be working alongside the veteran mass hero. He added that contrary to speculation, he has a full-fledged role and not just a cameo in the magnum opus.

Ram Charan and Chiru have previously shared screen space in films such as Bruce Lee and Khaidi No 150. This, however, will mark the first major collaboration between the two.

Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, is a commercial drama with religious undertones. It features ‘Megastar Garu’ in a new avatar, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. It is likely to have mass scenes and punch dialogues. The film was originally supposed to star Trisha as the leading lady but that did not happen as ‘Jessie’ opted out of the biggie over ‘creative differences’ with the team. Chiranjeevi later claimed that she quit his project to do a film with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam The makers of the film roped in Kajal Aggarwal as her replacement.

Acharya is slated to hit the screens sometime this year.

Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be turning his attention to the Telugu remake of the Mollywood blockbuster Lucifer, which will be directed by Tamil filmmaker Mohan Raja. He also has the Tollywood adaptation of actor Ajith Kumar’s Vedalam in his kitty.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, is working on the pan-India biggie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The SS Rajamouli-directed film revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters and will mark the Mega Power Star’s first collaboration with Jr NTR. RRR is slated to hit the screens on October 13.