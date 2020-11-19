It pays to be George Clooney's buddy: 14 of actor's closest friends get $1 million

One can never put a price on friendship. But give it to George Clooney, and he will manag to pull off the impossible.

A complete family man now, the Hollywood star who is known for his pranks, did something out of the blue in 2013 by gifting $1 millon dollar to each of his fourteen closest friends.

In an interview to GQ, the actor said that he drove an old van - with a sign that read 'Florist' - to a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles where 'they have giant pallets of cash' - filled a bag with $14 million cash and called his friends over to his home, in 2013.

He said that these friends had over a period of 35 years, helped him in one way or another, by lending money or even a place to sleep.

Clooney said that the actors of the movie 'Gravity' were given a certain percentage of the film's collection as salary, since the makers thought the film may be a flop.

Unexpectedly, the movie turned into a huge hit and also broke the $400-million mark in global box-office takings, leaving Clooney with a few million dollars. A bachelor then, he chose to give it away as a 'thank you' to his buddies, rather than saving it.

One of his friends and business partner in his tequila company - Rande Gerber - shared on MSNBC in 2017, “There’s a group of guys we call ‘The Guys,’ George had called me and ‘The Guys’ and said, ’Hey, mark September 27, 2013, on your calendar. Everyone’s going to come to my house for dinner."

Clooney told GQ - "And I just held up a map and I just pointed to all the places I got to go in the world and all the things I've gotten to see because of them."

"And I said, 'How do you repay people like that?' And I said, 'Oh, well: How about a million bucks?'" he said.

"And we're all really close, and I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they're all in the will. So why the f*** am I waiting to get hit by a bus?" he told GQ's Zach Baron.

He gave each friend a million dollars, all in $20 bills, in a suitcase, just to zhuzh up the suspence.

Truely, it does pay to be George Clooney's friend!