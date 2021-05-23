It’s almost like cold weather: BTS's Suga talks about depression, explains his creative process

K-pop giant, BTS, is back under the spotlight with their new track butter which has already garnered above 10 million YouTube views since its May 21 release.

Butter is a ‘light-hearted’ diversion from the usually heavy themes and social issues BTS song-lyrics are focussed on.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Suga, one of the group’s indispensable 7 members, opened up about his creative process and dealing with depressive bouts.

While Suga did say he was “comfortable now and feeling good” at the time, he clarified that negative emotions have their moments too.

“…It’s almost like cold weather. It may come back in a cycle over a year, year and a half. But when I hear people say that when they listen to my music, and feel comfort and are consoled by those lyrics that express these emotions, that makes me feel very good. It’s very encouraging. I think, for anybody, these emotions are not something that need to be hidden. They need to be discussed and expressed. Whatever emotions that I may be feeling, I’m always ready to express them now, as I was before”, he told Rolling Stone, touching upon a question about his struggle with depression.

When asked about his song-writing process, he explained that it is different with every song he works on.

“Sometimes it may be a word that pops up and I build on that word, or someone could make a request for a certain way they would like a song to be developed. Oftentimes, we decide on a theme and then we sort of freely work from the larger overarching theme that we may have. But generally, when I work on a song, I create the beat first and then the melody and the rap and then finally the lyrics”, he told Rolling Stone.