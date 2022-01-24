It was challenging to follow Covid protocols while working on 'Bhaukaal 2': Mohit Raina

Actor Mohit Raina, who has received rave reviews for his performance in the recently-released web series Bhaukaal 2, says he found it quite difficult to shoot for the show because of Covid-19 protocols.

"We shot this after the second wave. When you are in character, it isn't easy to maintain social distancing. Keeping these dos and don't's in mind was a real challenge. To make things tougher, we filmed in regions where there wasn't a lot of infrastructure," he told DH.

Bhaukaal, set in Uttar Pradesh, is a crime-thriller that revolves around the life of a brave cop. It is inspired by real-life events and caters to those familiar with the Hindi heartland. The first season received rave reviews due to its hard-hitting presentation. Bhaukaal 2, which premiered on MX Player a few days ago, takes the story forward and highlights what happens when the protagonist locks horns with a deadly foe in order to transform Muzzafarnagar from a 'crime capital' to a 'peace capital'. It is touted to be a tribute to cops and their undying spirit. The show has been created by Harman Baweja, Vicky Bahri and Rahul Prakash.

Bhaukaal 2 comes at a time when Raina is going through a terrific phase on the work front. The actor, who emerged as a star on the small screen with Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, scored a big hit on OTT earlier this year when he headlined Mumbai Diaries, a medical thriller about the horrors faced by the medical fraternity after the 26/11 terror strikes. It received rave reviews with critics praising the realistic presentation.

Mumbai Diaries had an impressive cast that included Konkona Sen Sharma, Prakash Belawadi and Tina Desai. Raina was also seen in the direct-to-OTT movie Shiddat, which received mixed reviews. The romantic drama revolved around what happens when the love-struck protagonist decides to move heaven and earth to be with his soon-to-be-married lover.

