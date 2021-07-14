It was difficult but I managed: Vijay Sethupathi on shooting for his maiden Hindi film 'Mumbaikar'

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with Mumbaikar, says that he found this film to be a challenging project as it was a new experience for him. The actor added that he managed to film his portions despite the challenges and is eager to see whether his work leaves an impact.



"It was a bit difficult but I managed. I have already shot for my portions and now it is up to the director to decide how I fared. He'll know better whether I was able to deliver," Srthupathi told DH.

Mumbaikar, directed by Santosh Sivan, is a remake of director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil action-thriller Maanagaram and revolves around what happens when the lives of the protagonists get intertwined following a series of events. It has an impressive cast that includes Vikrant Massey, Ranvir Shorey and Sanjay Mishra.

Sethupathi, who began his acting career with minor roles in Tamil movies, has emerged as a force to be reckoned with courtesy of his work in films such as Jigarthanda, Vikram Vedha, 96 and Super Deluxe.

He was also part of Rajinikanth's Petta and the Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which were released in multiple languages. He recently garnered attention with his work in the Telugu movie Uppena, starring newcomers Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. It remains to be seen whether Mumbaikar helps him start his Bollywood innings on a good note.



VJS, meanwhile, hopes to hit the right note when he turns host for the upcoming reality show Masterchef Tamil, which celebrates the passion for cooking. 'Makkal Selvan' says that he shares a special bond with food as his mother is a brilliant cook.

"My mother is my 'Master Chef' as I love her Idli and coconut chutney," he adds.



On the film front, Sethupathi hopes to keep the momentum going with his upcoming movie Vikram, which marks his first collaboration with Kamal Haasan. The film, directed by Kanagaraj, reportedly has a 'massy' storyline with action scenes. Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is also a part of the cast. VJS also has a Hindi web series, directed by Raj and DK, and the Tamil movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in his kitty.