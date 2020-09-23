It was like going back to school: Apoorva Lakhia on making his OTT debut with 'Crackdown'

Noted director Apoorva Lakhia, who made his digital debut with Voot Select's Crackdown, says that directing a show for the web was a 'back to school' experience for him as he had to add enough 'hook points' to keep the viewer engaged. He adds that the 'streaming revolution is a boon for the entertainment industry but can never replace/be a threat to cinema.

What made you take up Crackdown?

Voot wanted me to make a different type of show for them. We had a nice discussion and decided to work on an action-drama. Crackdown is essentially a masala web show.

How was the experience of making your digital debut?

It was almost like going back to school. When you invest money in a film you do so keeping in mind the big screen experience. Things are a bit different in the OTT space. We need to pay attention to the hook points as they are very important. The real challenge here is to keep the viewer engrossed.

A section of the audience feels that your work is better suited for urban viewers as opposed to the masses.

I have never really thought much about what would connect with the audience as that would not be the right way to go about it. I make a film or a show as I like the story and the concept. The basic purpose is to entertain the audience and up come with a good masala entertainer.

What is your take on the theatre vs OTT debate?



This is a great time for the entertainment industry and the future is fantastic. There is a lot of content being made for the web. Moreover, there are shorts and movies as well. Then we have TV too. All in all, there are more opportunities for employment. However, that said and done, nothing can be a threat to cinema (as we know it).

How did you get interested in filmmaking?

I was in charge of the projection room during my school days and enjoyed the visual medium a lot. I eventually decided to work towards fulfilling my goal (of being a filmmaker). I got my first big break after working as an Assistant Director (AD).

How do you deal with negativity on social media?

I am not affected by what happens on social media. However, generally speaking, it is important to be correct (not only politically correct) in life. Everyone should express his or her view but there is a way of doing so.

What are future plans?

I want to make films that I like/enjoy. I also hope to open a bar/restaurant and chill as much as possible.