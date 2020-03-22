It's a strange way to exist: Kevin Bacon on fame

Hollywood star Kevin Bacon says after being in spotlight for so many years he can't imagine his life without fame but believes it is an unusual way to exist.

The 61-year-old actor, however, believes one needs to learn how to deal with the stardom.

''In America, we seem to want fame and celebrity more than anything. I've had it for so long now that I can't imagine life without it. I'll admit that's a strange way to exist.

''You've got to learn how to survive with it because there's a lot of roadkill: I've seen a lot of people whose lives have been lost to the trappings of fame, drugs, alcohol, scandal," Bacon told The Times magazine.

The Footlose star added that no one is born talented and one needs to work hard to become successful.

"People tend to say actors are 'born with talent' or 'the camera loves them'. Nobody is born with talent. You have to work at anything that you want. I'm a testament to that. Those statements don't give enough credit to the fact that you can start out not so good and work really hard to get a lot better.''