It's time for a 'Hitch 2': Eva Mendes

Actor Eva Mendes has expressed her desire to star in the sequel of Hitch, which featured her along side Will Smith.

Mendes, who starred as the strong and witty Sara Melas opposite Smith's Alex Hitchens, said she is finally ready to say "Yeah" to a sequel to the rom-com.

"You know what? It's time for a Hitch 2.Will, let's do this. Hitch 2," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"Now in the world of all these dating apps, what would Hitch do? He’d be out of a job," Mendes added.

Andy Tennant directed the 2005 film, which is one of the most-loved rom-coms of all time.