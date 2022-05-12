What Suniel Shetty said on Athiya-KL Rahul wedding buzz

It's up to them, they've my blessings: Suniel Shetty on Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding rumours

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 12 2022, 14:10 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 14:10 ist
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty (L) with daughter (2nd from right) Athiya and KL Rahul (R). Credit: PTI File Photo

Actor Suniel Shetty says his actor daughter Athiya and her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul have his "blessings" but it's up to them when they want to tie the knot.

Though the couple has never officially confirmed that they're dating, there were reports that the duo is set to get married later this year.

During an event late Wednesday evening, Suniel Shetty said he "loves" Rahul but refrained from confirming or denying the wedding rumours.

In Pics | KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story

"She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there," the actor told reporters.

He was speaking at an event of the Meraki real estate brand.

Both, Athiya and Rahul, 30, regularly share their pictures on social media and are often also spotted together.

The 29-year-old actor was last seen in the film "Motichoor Chaknachoor".

