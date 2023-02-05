Jackie Shroff joins Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff is the latest addition to the cast of Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Jailer, the makers announced on Sunday.
The upcoming Tamil movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.
The production banner, a division of Sun TV Network Limited, shared Shroff's casting on its official Twitter page.
Also Read — 'Pathaan' raises Rs 729 crore worldwide
Jackie Shroff from the sets of #Jailer 🔥
@rajinikanth @bindasbhidu @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/O9ees6RuJt
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) February 5, 2023
"Jackie Shroff from the sets of #Jailer," Sun Pictures captioned the actor's first look from the film.
Shroff has previously worked on the Rajinikanth-starrer Kochadaiiyaan, a 2014 animated action movie.
Jailer also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.
Nelson is directing the film from his own script. Jailer is his second collaboration with Sun Pictures post Vijay-starrer Beast.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima
Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge
Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall
Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair
Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue
Information overload & need for 'critical ignoring’