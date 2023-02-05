Jackie Shroff joins Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'

Jailer also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 05 2023, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 19:34 ist
The production banner, a division of Sun TV Network Limited, shared Shroff's casting on its official Twitter page. Credit: IANS Photo

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff is the latest addition to the cast of Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Jailer, the makers announced on Sunday.

The upcoming Tamil movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.

The production banner, a division of Sun TV Network Limited, shared Shroff's casting on its official Twitter page.

Also Read — 'Pathaan' raises Rs 729 crore worldwide
 

"Jackie Shroff from the sets of #Jailer," Sun Pictures captioned the actor's first look from the film.

Shroff has previously worked on the Rajinikanth-starrer Kochadaiiyaan, a 2014 animated action movie.

Jailer also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

Nelson is directing the film from his own script. Jailer is his second collaboration with Sun Pictures post Vijay-starrer Beast.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

