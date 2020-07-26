Jacqueline Fernandez found it difficult to ‘digest’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

There’s no denying the fact that actress Jacqueline Fernandez has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with her charming screen presence and sincere performances. During a recent interaction with India Today, the Race 3 actress opened up about actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and said that she found it difficult to ‘digest’.

Jacqueline, who shared screen space with ‘Anni’ in the ill-fated Drive, said that the ‘Patna boy’ helped her out when struggled to get things right. She added that SSR was a wonderful person and encouraged her to read books of several popular authors. She also said that the ‘genius’ had numerous discussions with her on science-related topics.

Sushant, one of the brightest stars in the Hindi film industry, died by suicide on June 14, much to the shock of his near and dear ones. Following this death, a section of the audience accused Bollywood bigwigs of trying to sabotage the outsider’s career while others hit out at star kids for being ‘products of nepotism’.

The likes of Kangana Ranaut and Tiger Shroff too commented on the matter, adding a new dimension to the debate.

Sushant, who began his Bollywood career with the sleeper hit Kai Po Che, became a household name when he played cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Neeraj Pandey’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He, however, failed to keep the momentum going as Raabta underperformed at the box office. SSR bounced back with Chhichhore, which was his last movie to hit the screens. The previously-mentioned Drive released directly on Netflix, receiving scathing reviews from most critics.

Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara, co-starring newcomer Sanjana Sanghi was released on Disney+ Hotststar on Friday (July 24) and received rave reviews from the target audience.

Coming back to Jacqueline, she was last seen in the Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer that failed to impress movie buffs. She currently has the John Abraham starrer Attack in her kitty.