'Jai Mummy Di' day one box office report: Not too encouraging

Actor Sunny Singh's latest release Jai Mummy Di arrived in theatres on Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) much to the delight of the 'Gen Y' fans. The movie, however, failed to set cash registers ringing. Speaking to Deccan Herald, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says that the film 's day one net collection will be between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 60 lakh.

"The occupancy in most theatres is between three per cent and five per cent. As such, the collection will be somewhere between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 60 lakh," he says.

If this estimate holds, Jai Mummy Di will fail to outperform Singh's previous release Ujda Chaman, which had raked in around Rs one crore on the first day.

The general feeling is that the film might have done better if it hadn't released merely a week after the biggie Tanhaji, which is still raking in the moolah. Either way, Jai Mummy Di is likely to show some growth in collections over the weekend. The jump, however, might not be as high as expected as it's failed to impress most critics.

The romantic-comedy will also face competition from the Hollywood flicks 1917 and Dolittle, which might dent its prospects even further. It will ultimately have to depend on its music's popularity to post decent numbers in the days to come.