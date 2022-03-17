'James' box office preview: Will Puneeth Rajkumar's swansong emerge as a historic blockbuster?

The late Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie James hit the screens on Thursday amid a great deal of fanfare. The actioner has become nothing short of emotional for 'Appu' fans as it comes nearly five months after the star died of a heart attack at the age of 46. So, will the biggie emerge as Kannada cinema's biggest blockbuster ever? Here is our SWOT analysis.
Strengths
Puneeth was immensely popular especially among the 'Gen Y' audience due to his impressive fitness levels and unmatchable dance skills. His popularity and the fact that this marks his last major big screen appearance guarantees a solid opening. Judging by the teaser, James appears to be a star vehicle with elevation scenes. The film might prove to be a treat for the masses if this is indeed the case. Director Chethan Kumar has carved a niche for himself in the industry with films such as Bahaddur and Bharjari, which should work in the film's favour.
Weaknesses
Priya Anand, who previously acted opposite Puneeth in Raajakumara, is not perceived to be an 'A-lister' in Kannada cinema. Her association with James may not benefit it as much as expected. Shivarajkumar dubbed for his brother following his demise. It remains to be seen whether his voice would suit Puneeth.
Opportunities
The film will benefit from the lacklustre response to Prabhas' Radhe Shyam in Karnataka. It faces limited competition from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi as the blockbuster has been theatres for a while.
The fact that the state has lifted most Covid restrictions will help it reach its potential.
Threats
The Kashmir Files, which hit the screens on March 11, has emerged as a blockbuster due to its biting content. The Anupam Kher-starrer is likely to stay strong in its second week. This may spell trouble for James especially outside Karnataka. It may also face competition from the Hindi movie Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar, in mass centres.
