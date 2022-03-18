'James' day 1 box office collection report: Puneeth Rajkumar's swansong off to a sensational start

The eagerly-awaited Kannada movie James, the late Puneeth Rajkumar's last major film, hit the screens on March 17 amid much fanfare, The biggie garnered a great deal of attention prior to its release as it comes nearly five months after 'Appu' died following a heart attack at the age of 46. So, did the mass hero's swansong create history at the box office? Here is the detailed report.

James day 1 box office collection

James opened to a thunderous response at the domestic box office while receiving positive reviews from Puneeth fans. The day 1 net collection is likely to be between Rs 15 crore and Rs 18 crore according to initial estimates. The film is set to create history in Karnataka as most shows in the state were sold out two days before its release.

Deep dive

James has 2500+ shows in Karnataka, something that worked in its favour. It emerged as the top choice of Sandalwood fans in Bengaluru with a record 920 shows. While the film would have done well even under normal circumstances, Puneeth's untimely death transformed it into an emotion for his fans.

It benefited from the lukewarm response in Karnataka to Prabhas' Radhe Shyam. The Kashmir Files did not affect it as much as expected as the Anupam Kher-starrer caters to a different audience.

About James

James, directed by Chethan Kumar, revolves around what happens when Puneeth's character, a 'powerful protector'. locks horns with a dangerous foe. It is a star vehicle for 'Appu' that features everything--right from punch dialogues to stylish fight scenes--that one expects from a commercial actioner. James stars Priya Anand as the female protagonist and marks her second collaboration with the 'Powerstar'. The two previously collaborated for the 2017 blockbuster Raajakumara

The way ahead

James has received extremely positive reviews with critics describing it as a grand celebration of brand Puneeth. Viewers have also given a thumbs up to the production values and engaging plot. The word of mouth is overwhelmingly positive, which should help the flick have a terrific first weekend. James may, however, face competition from Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey when it hits the screens on March 18. The flick will, either way, put up excellent numbers on the second day.