'James' to re-release with Puneeth Rajkumar's voice

'James' to re-release with Puneeth's voice

The makers used Shivanna's voice modulation as the reference for recreating Appu's voice

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 18 2022, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 12:11 ist
Puneeth in a still from 'James'. Credit: IMDb

Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie James, which hit the screens on March 17, will soon be re-released in theatres with Appu's original voice. The film was incomplete when the mass hero passed away last year, leaving movie buffs in a state of shock. The team tried using whatever he recorded during the shoot but the results weren't good enough. Shivarajkumar ultimately came to the team's rescue and dubbed for his brother. The team used the Tagaru star's voice as a reference point to recreate Puneeth's dialogue delivery.

While Shivanna did justice to the task, a section of the audience longed for Appu's voice. As such, fans will be more than happy to hear Puneeth on the big screen one last time. 

James, directed by Chethan Kumar, is an actioner that revolves around what happens when a braveheart locks horns with a deadly foe. It has been produced by Kishore Pattikonda. James stars Priya Anand, who previously acted opposite Puneeth in Raajakumara, as the female protagonist. The cast includes Sarathkumar, Mukesh Rishi and Anu Prabhakar. Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra make cameos in the biggie.

James opened to a thunderous response at the box office last month, outperforming KGF to set a record. The flick went on to gross over Rs 100 crore in Karnataka and became only the second Sandalwood flick, after the Yash-starrer, to achieve the feat. James had nearly 920 shows in Bengaluru alone, which ensured a record opening. It further benefited from the lacklustre response to Radhe Shyam and Bachchan Paandey in Karnataka.

James was Puneeth's second release post the Covid pandemic. He tried to help Sandalwood continue its journey to recovery after the lockdown with Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram. Things, however, did not go as planned as new curbs were put in place a day after it hit the screens. While Yuvarathnaa did not reach its potential at the box office, it received tremendous critical acclaim following its OTT premiere.

