James Wan to produce 'Hunting Season' adaptation

James Wan to produce, Derek Kolstad to write 'Hunting Season' adaptation

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • May 02 2020, 18:39 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 18:39 ist
James Wan will produce an adaptation of Hunting Season. (Credit: IMDb)

Aquaman director James Wan will produce the film adaptation of sci-fi time-travel story Hunting Season with John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad as writer. Author Frank M. Robinson had penned the story which was in published in Astounding Science Fiction Magazine in 1951.

 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Transformers producer Don Murphy is also aboard the project. Starlight and Star Plus are financing the movie. The story is about a law officer who is sent back to the past where, deemed an enemy of the state and is facing execution, he must acclimate in order to survive.

 

The project is rumoured to be in the same vein as 1984, Fahrenheit 451 and The Running Man.  Wan will produce through his Atomic Monster banner along with Michael Clear. Murphy will produce alongside his Angry Films partner Susan Montford. Peter Luo and Judson Scott are attached as executive producers

